Parking brawl: Ghaziabad police arrest man who bludgeoned to death son of retired Delhi police officer using bricks

The Ghaziabad police Thursday arrested a man and identified two others who allegedly bludgeoned 35-year-old farmer Arun Singh, who is also the son of a retired Delhi policeman, to death using bricks over a parking brawl three days ago, officials said.

Police said that Sharma was arrested near the Karan Gate intersection around 9.30 pm. Search is on to nab two of his accomplices who were named by Sharma during interrogation.

According to police, the accused, Chiranjeev Sharma, however, tried to escape while he was being taken to Banhera Khurd jungle to spot the vehicle which was used on the day of the crime. Sharma was injured in the police firing as he allegedly snatched the pistol of a policeman and tried to escape, they said.

The video of Arun, being brutally beaten on the head on Tuesday night following an altercation near an eatery under the jurisdiction of the Teela Mod police station was widely circulated on social media.

According to SP City- 2 Gyanendra Kumar Singh, “The accused said that he hid the vehicle in the Banhera Khurd jungle. When he was taken there to find the vehicle, he snatched a sub-inspector’s service pistol and attempted to run away. When police tried to surround and catch him, he fired at them. Police fired back and he was struck by a bullet in the right leg and captured.”

The police recovered the car and sent Sharma to a government hospital for treatment.

The police confirmed that the incident had started over a parking dispute which escalated into a brawl.

Police said that Sharma was involved in two cases of attempted murder and violation of the Arms Act in 2016, and resides only a few kilometres from Javli, where Arun lived.

An FIR was registered at the Teela Mod station for Arun’s murder and vandalising his car.

Two of Arun’s friends who were with him were also taken into custody for questioning, as the family stated in the FIR that they had fled the spot and did not bother to take Arun to a hospital or inform the police.