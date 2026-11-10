Ghaziabad outpost blast: No terror angle, explosives found during probe

Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of... Read More
No terror angle has emerged so far in the investigation into the explosion at the Vasundhara police outpost in Ghaziabad, with preliminary findings of the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), local police, and forensic teams not pointing towards a planned blast.
A senior ATS official said no explosive substance, gunpowder, chemical residue, battery or connecting wires had been recovered from the site so far. The initial forensic examination has also not indicated the presence of any explosive material.
Investigators had examined the possibility of an object being thrown from the Hindon Elevated Road onto the police outpost, but the evidence collected so far has not supported this theory either.
The blast took place at the Vasundhara police outpost around 9 pm on Friday. A food delivery worker, who had arrived with a parcel for an officer, was injured in the explosion, which also damaged a part of the outpost. Several police personnel were away on patrol duty in connection with Dhanteras festivities at the time.
Senior local police officials said based on the evidence available so far, the possibility of an accidental explosion, potentially caused by an electrical fault or a short circuit, is being examined. However, the exact cause is yet to be established.
Officials also pointed out that the condition of the police outpost building, which is around 21 years old, could have contributed to the extent of the damage seen in viral videos, rather than being taken as an indication of a high-intensity explosion.
Meanwhile, investigators are also looking into a social media post by an outfit calling itself Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen Hindustan, claiming responsibility for the incident. Police are expected to approach social media platform X to seek details of the account and establish the identity of those behind the post.
Several agencies, including the NIA, UP ATS, Delhi Police Special Cell, Special Task Force and Intelligence Bureau, have examined the site as part of the investigation. Investigators are also checking other leads, including an unattended scooter found on the nearby elevated road. Officials said the investigation is still underway and no possibility has been completely ruled out.
Investigators will also analyse mobile tower dump data to identify phones and devices active in and around the area at the time of the explosion. This exercise is expected to help establish whether any suspicious activity or movement was recorded in the vicinity.