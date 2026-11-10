Ghaziabad outpost blast: No terror angle, explosives found during probe

No terror angle has emerged so far in the investigation into the explosion at the Vasundhara police outpost in Ghaziabad, with preliminary findings of the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), local police, and forensic teams not pointing towards a planned blast.

A senior ATS official said no explosive substance, gunpowder, chemical residue, battery or connecting wires had been recovered from the site so far. The initial forensic examination has also not indicated the presence of any explosive material.

Investigators had examined the possibility of an object being thrown from the Hindon Elevated Road onto the police outpost, but the evidence collected so far has not supported this theory either.