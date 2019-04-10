Ghaziabad: One held for rape, murder of minor

A 19-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping and murdering a five-year-old girl in rural Ghaziabad. Police said the accused was arrested from a nearby village, after the girl’s body was found in the jungle on Tuesday morning.

“We received information from the victim’s father on Monday afternoon that the child had gone missing… CCTV footage near the house showed the girl leaving with a person. The accused confessed to the crime and was arrested,” said Neeraj Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Rural (Ghaziabad).