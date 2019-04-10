Toggle Menu
Ghaziabad: One held for rape, murder of minorhttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/delhi/ghaziabad-one-held-for-rape-murder-of-minor-5667701/

Ghaziabad: One held for rape, murder of minor

Police said the accused was arrested from a nearby village, after the girl’s body was found in the jungle on Tuesday morning.

Ghaziabad: One held for rape, murder of minor
The man allegedly raped and murdered a five-year-old girl. (Image for representational purpose)

A 19-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping and murdering a five-year-old girl in rural Ghaziabad. Police said the accused was arrested from a nearby village, after the girl’s body was found in the jungle on Tuesday morning.

“We received information from the victim’s father on Monday afternoon that the child had gone missing… CCTV footage near the house showed the girl leaving with a person. The accused confessed to the crime and was arrested,” said Neeraj Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Rural (Ghaziabad).

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Amid reservations from traders, officials say will power through Chandni Chowk project
2 Probe cases of men cleaning sewage, HC tells Delhi govt, DJB
3 Machines to replace manual scavenging roll out, kin of victims first beneficiaries