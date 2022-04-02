Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam reverses Navratri meat ban order

The Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam reversed its order banning sale of raw meat during the period of Navratri. As per the initial order issued on Friday, the ban would have been in effect between April 2 and April 10. Officials had claimed that the meat ban during the festival was a routine order.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

On Saturday, a fresh letter issued by the mayor stated that the regulations by the Uttar Pradesh government would be followed in this case. Presently, there are no orders by the state government banning sale of meat.

The earlier order, issued in five zones of the district, had stated: “It has been ordered by the directions of the mayor to maintain cleanliness in temples and to close meat shops during the period. It is directed to maintain cleanliness in respective zones, in temples and to ensure meat shops remain closed.”

Loni MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar had in the past issued several appeals to close meat shops during festivals. On Thursday, he wrote a letter to the district magistrate stating that several restaurants were selling meat in the open in his constituency. In the letter, he requested officials to ensure action against such establishments to prevent any possible spread of disease.