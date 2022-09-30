Ghaziabad murder: Victim’s minor daughter apprehended, 23-year-old arrested

A week after a man was found murdered in his house in Vaishali in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, the police on Thursday apprehended his adopted minor daughter and arrested the man she was allegedly in a relationship with, from Maharashtra.

The police identified the man as Rahul Kapurchand Rathore (23) and said that both he and the girl were brought back to Ghaziabad and booked under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Officials at Kaushambi police station said that on September 22, around 7 pm, they received information that a man had been found dead in a house in Vaishali. Officers, including Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) G Muniraj, visited the spot. “The deceased’s wife, who works as a health worker in Delhi, found the door locked when she returned home. She called him and he did not pick up the phone. She then got in with a spare key and found his body,” SSP Muniraj said.

Three teams from the Kaushambi police station were assigned to the case. CCTV footage showed that on the day of the incident, a person had arrived at the house around 11 am and left with the minor at 5 pm.

According to the police, the minor and Rathore came in contact through an online game 7-8 months ago and later exchanged phone numbers. She allegedly told Rathore that her parents used to beat her and had asked her not to talk to him, police said, adding that Rathore murdered her father by tying him up and strangling him.

“The minor had been talking to the accused on various apps. The number used was tracked and the location of the phone was found,” Kaushambi SHO Prabhat Kumar said. The police tracked their location to Jalgaon in Maharashtra.

“The deceased knew that his daughter was talking to the accused and he was against the relationship…They had tied him up with tape and gagged him and locked the front gate,” Superintendent of Police-City 2 Gyanendra Kumar Singh said.