Two murder cases solved; women killed by family members, say Ghaziabad police

The Ghaziabad police on Tuesday announced that they had solved two separate murder cases where two women were allegedly killed by their family members following disputes related to the sale and purchase of property.

In the first case, on November 11, a woman named Anisa was found strangled in a sugarcane field in the jurisdiction of Bhojpur police station. During the investigation, the police questioned Anisa’s son Javid, who allegedly confessed to killing her.

According to the police, Javid said that he had an argument with his mother after she refused to sell a piece of land and buy him a tempo vehicle. Anisa was allegedly unwilling to sell the land as she wanted to give the land to her daughter Aasmeen. Javid told the police that he had heard them discussing the matter on November 9.

On November 10, around 3 pm, when Anisa was sleeping, Javid allegedly strangled her using her scarf and wrapped her body in a bedsheet. He disposed of her body in a nearby sugarcane field and spread the news that she had disappeared, the police said.

According to the police, Javid had planned to implicate others who had a rivalry with his family. The police filed a case under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and arrested Javid, who is now in judicial custody.

In the second case reported from the Modinagar area on November 13, a woman was allegedly murdered by her minor nephew and two others over money, the police said.

According to police, the woman told her nephew that she was buying a plot of land worth Rs 50-60 lakh. Assuming she had the money with her at home, the nephew and four others entered her house and demanded the money from her, the police said. When she insisted that she did not have the money with her, the accused allegedly strangled her and fled.

The police registered a case under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 32 (common intention) and arrested the two men accused of murder. The minor was apprehended and the police said they are on the lookout for two other accused.