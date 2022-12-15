scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

Landlord kills tenant, chops body in 3 pieces and dumps in canal for his money

The police said the victim had sold an ancestral property a few months ago and received Rs 1 crore, which his landlord was aware of.

The Ghaziabad police have arrested two men for their alleged connection to the murder of a 40-year-old man in the Modinagar area. The victim, Ankit Kohokhar, was a PhD candidate at B R Ambedkar University in Lucknow. Kohokhar’s landlord, Umesh Sharma, had allegedly murdered him after getting to know that he had a large amount of money in his possession. His associate Pravesh Sharma has also been arrested in association with the crime.

DCP (Rural) Iraj Raja said, “Information was received on December 12 in the Modinagar station jurisdiction by some people at the station that one of their friends, Ankit, who lived in the Modinagar area, had not been in contact with them since October 5 and had vanished. Taking the matter seriously, teams were deployed and an FIR was registered regarding the disappearance. Initial suspicion fell on the landlord. When he was taken into custody and closely questioned, he confessed.”

The police said Kohokhar had sold an ancestral property a few months ago and received Rs 1 crore, which his landlord Sharma was aware of. Kohokhar was the only child of his deceased parents and had been staying in Modinagar for about six months.

Sharma had already borrowed a sum of Rs 40 lakh from Kohokhar and was also aware of his bank and credit card details. He allegedly strangled Kohokhar on October 6 in order to take the rest of the money. After killing Kohokhar, Sharma bought a saw along with packaging foil and cut the body into three pieces, throwing the wrapped body parts into the Khatauli and Masuri canals, as well as on the peripheral expressway. He then withdrew about Rs 20 lakh from several ATMs, contacting his associate Pravesh after he was sure that no one was acting on Kohokhar’s death.

Sharma then told Pravesh to withdraw money in Uttarakhand, while leaving his own phone at home, and switching on Kohokhar’s phone near the ATM to create an alibi. Pravesh allegedly went to Haridwar, Rishikesh, and Roorkee on December 1, 2, and 12, withdrawing a sum of Rs 40,000 from an ATM each time.

According to the DCP, both accused are being questioned and several possessions of the deceased have also been recovered, including bank passbooks, a credit card, and a debit card among others. The murder scene is also being examined by forensic teams.

First published on: 15-12-2022 at 10:38:23 am
