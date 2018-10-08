Ghaziabad: Missing seven-year-old girl found strangled

She had last been seen at 1.30 pm on Saturday. She had last been seen at 1.30 pm on Saturday.

The body of a seven-year-old girl, who had been missing for 18 hours, was found on the roof of a mosque in Ghaziabad’s Muradnagar Sunday morning. According to police, an FIR of kidnapping had been filed at Muradnagar police station by the girl’s family on Saturday afternoon. She had last been seen at 1.30 pm on Saturday, when she left home with her four-year-old brother to go to a local store. Her brother had returned home alone, police said.

“Police had taken cognizance of the complaint and were looking for her since Saturday. On Sunday morning, a local who had gone to the mosque found the body on the roof, over which a jute sack was spread like a sheet,” said CO (Sadar) Prabhat Kumar.

According to SSP Ghaziabad Vaibhav Krishna, prime facie the cause of death is strangulation. After the body was found, the family filed an FIR of murder and named four persons as suspects. “Based on the family’s complaint, we have named four neighbours of the victim as accused. However, we have not arrested anybody,” said CO Kumar.

Police said that the victim’s father has alleged that the accused carried out the crime due to political rivalry and personal disputes. “According to the father, the girl’s uncle had contested against the accused in the local body elections and he linked the crime to this rivalry,” said SSP Krishna.

Police said the post-mortem report is awaited to ascertain if the girl was sexually assaulted.

