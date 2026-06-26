Ghaziabad family cremates son. 13 days later, a twist emerges

But on Thursday, a day after the rituals ended, a man in his 40s showed up at the family’s doorstep in Vaishali, Ghaziabad -- it was Girdhar.

Girdhar Singh’s family thought he was dead. He had been missing for a month. Two weeks ago, a body was fished out of the Masuri Canal which, police claimed, the family identified as the missing man.

They cremated the body and observed the 13-day mourning rituals (tehrvi). But on Thursday, a day after the rituals ended, a man in his 40s showed up at the family’s doorstep in Vaishali, Ghaziabad — it was Girdhar.

His sudden reappearance has left police stumped, trying to figure out whose body was actually cremated.

Police said the family had claimed the body was that of Girdhar. “They were certain when they identified it… Had there been even a slight doubt, we would have conducted a DNA test, but there wasn’t, and we too accepted it,” an officer said. “We are now revisiting the case and will question Girdhar’s family.”