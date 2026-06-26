Ghaziabad family cremates son. 13 days later, a twist emerges

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Girdhar Singh’s family thought he was dead. He had been missing for a month. Two weeks ago, a body was fished out of the Masuri Canal which, police claimed, the family identified as the missing man.
They cremated the body and observed the 13-day mourning rituals (tehrvi). But on Thursday, a day after the rituals ended, a man in his 40s showed up at the family’s doorstep in Vaishali, Ghaziabad — it was Girdhar.
His sudden reappearance has left police stumped, trying to figure out whose body was actually cremated.
Police said the family had claimed the body was that of Girdhar. “They were certain when they identified it… Had there been even a slight doubt, we would have conducted a DNA test, but there wasn’t, and we too accepted it,” an officer said. “We are now revisiting the case and will question Girdhar’s family.”
Police said on May 16, a man named Shailesh Verma and his brothers had filed a complaint against Girdhar alleging assault. Police filed an FIR under BNS sections of voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation.
“Girdhar allegedly hit Shailesh with a hammer, which resulted in 12 stitches on his head. Following the incident, Girdhar was sent to Dasna Jail under BNSS Section 170 BNSS (preventive arrest) but was released after a few days,” said police officers.
But Girdhar never reached home, police said. His mother filed a missing person’s complaint at Masuri police station, claiming ‘our Girdhar is missing.’
On June 12, a body was found in Masuri Canal. On June 13, the family identified it as Girdhar’s.
Police said a post-mortem examination was carried out, which stated that death was caused due to drowning and the body was handed to the family.
Girdhar’s family, however, alleged he was killed. Police said an FIR was registered against Shailesh and several others under murder charges.
Following Girdhar’s return, police said it appears that he went to the Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Punjab after being released from jail.
“He is alive… the investigation is being conducted from a different angle now,” said a police officer.
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