Ghaziabad: Missing 14-year-old’s body found with throat slit

Two days after a 14-year-old boy went missing, he was found with his throat slit in a sugarcane field more than 5 km away from his home. Police said they are looking into call detail records and CCTV footage from the neighbourhood to identify the accused.

Around 5 pm on Thursday, the Class VIII student had left his home in Ghaziabad’s Modi Nagar, but did not return. “Late Thursday evening, his family filed a missing person complaint and a case was lodged. After the body was discovered, IPC Section 302 (murder) was added to the FIR,” said Gajendra Pal, SHO, Modi Nagar police station, Ghaziabad.

According to police, the family has alleged he was murdered by some teenage boys because of a scuffle he had got into with them after a cricket match Thursday. “The family claimed the boys visited their home to look for the 14-year-old, and were allegedly scolded by the victim’s mother after they said they would beat him up,” said SHO Pal.

