3,000 couples married in Ghaziabad under scheme for children of construction workers

Thursday afternoon in Ghaziabad saw Kamla Nehru Park overflowing with attendees from Hapur, Bulandshahr and Ghaziabad, all of them having arrived for a mass wedding in which about 3,000 couples were married.

The event took place under the aegis of the Kanya Vivah Sahayta Yojana Scheme, which is meant to benefit children of registered construction workers. A sum of Rs 10,000 is sent to the couple ahead of the wedding to fund clothing, with the remainder of Rs 65,000 sent after the wedding to the bride’s family. The state Labour Department has spent approximately Rs 22.5 crore in organising the event.

1,850 Hindu couples and 1,147 Muslim couples were married at the event, with Buddhists and Sikhs represented by three each.

The event was attended by multiple senior BJP leaders, including State Labour Minister Anil Rajbhar and Union Minister Gen (ret) V.K Singh, among others.

Kicking off the event, Rajbhar said, “I want to assure the workers that we are always with them… from the time that they are born to the time they pass on.” He also praised the multi-religious nature of the event and said it would help reduce the financial burden on the families.

General (ret) V.K Singh said the event showed the UP government’s attitude towards workers, and wished them a happy life after the wedding. After his remarks, the wedding proceedings began.

Newlyweds Jai Kishan and Pooja from Ghaziabad said, “We had heard about the benefits provided in the event… it will be helpful for our families. We were very impressed by the arrangements.”

According to Ghaziabad native Sunita, whose daughter Neetu had just been married to her husband Rajesh, “We don’t know the exact details of the benefits… but we decided to get Rajesh and Sunita married under this scheme as Yogi ji’s government has done good work here. We were sure that the programme would be conducted properly.”