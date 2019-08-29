Ghaziabad: Man who ran over buyer for his car still untraced, say police

Days before a Ghaziabad resident was crushed to death under the wheels of a car he was planning to buy, the owner of the vehicle had met the victim and allegedly used fake documents to gain his trust. On August 20, Barkat Ali travelled to Hapur from Ghaziabad to show his Swift to potential buyer Aarif. The two had got in touch through an online portal.

Satisfied with the vehicle and the owner’s credibility, Aarif and his cousin Farmaan visited Ghaziabad on August 25 to pay Ali Rs 2.65 lakh and take the vehicle home with them. However, while taking a test drive, the owner asked Aarif and Farmaan to step out and push the vehicle, on the pretext that the car had broken down.

While pushing the vehicle, Ali sped away with the car as Aarif hung on to the window. Aarif was later crushed under the vehicle and died during treatment in Ghaziabad’s Yashoda Hospital. The 35-year-old is survived by his seven-month pregnant wife and three children. “He had been saving up for the past 2-3 years for the car… Little did we know that the car would cost him his life,” said Aarif’s father Nusrat Haji.

“He showed us a fake RC which claimed that the car was bought in 2016. He even faked having relatives in Hapur,” said Farmaan. “We are trying to trace the vehicle. It is possible that the accused fled the area,” said a police officer.

According to Farmaan, the owner said his father has cancer and that he needs to visit him in Yashoda Hospital. When the car suddenly stopped, Farmaan said they purchased petrol since they initially believed it was lack of fuel. “It was a little humid and I told Aarif to sit in the car since he was feeling unwell. But the owner insisted on sitting behind the wheel while my brother and I push the car. I was pushing the car from behind when he suddenly sped away. My brother’s hand was however stuck in the window. He drove zig-zag, took sharp turns, trampled my brother while fleeing. It was horrible,” continued Farmaan.

An FIR under sections 279 (rash driving), 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) was filed against the owner. The police have taken note of the vehicle’s registration number and the nearby CCTV footage and are currently tracing the whereabouts of the accused.