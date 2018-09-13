Ghaziabad: Man ties 5-year-old with iron chain for ‘stealing’, arrested

The child — whose family lives in a slum near New Ghaziabad Railway Station — had left his house to play. (Representational Image) The child — whose family lives in a slum near New Ghaziabad Railway Station — had left his house to play. (Representational Image)

Suspecting him of stealing a pair of slippers, a compounder working in a Ghaziabad clinic tied a five-year-old child to a pillar with an iron chain in public on Tuesday afternoon. The compounder has been arrested while an FIR has also been filed against the clinic’s doctor, said police.

According to police, the incident took place around 5 pm outside Phonics Speech and Hearing Clinic in Ghaziabad’s Raj Nagar. The child — whose family lives in a slum near New Ghaziabad Railway Station — had left his house to play.

The child had shifted the location of a pair of slippers lying outside the clinic, police said. The compounder, Asif, allegedly accused the child of stealing them and used an iron chain to tie his legs, following which he tied it around a pillar outside the clinic. An FIR was registered under the Juvenile Justice Act and for wrongful confinement.

