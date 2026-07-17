Ghaziabad man shoots dead father, dispute over ancestral property suspected

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A 52-year-old farmer was allegedly shot dead by his 32-year-old son following a dispute over ancestral property in Ghaziabad’s Modinagar late Wednesday, police said.
Assistant Commissioner of Police (Modinagar) Bhaskar Verma said Hari Om was shot dead at his residence and died at the scene. Police have registered a case of murder under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Nikhil, his son, who is absconding.
Hari Om owned around 75 bighas of ancestral land, a family friend told The Indian Express.
“The family also owned three shops along the Delhi-Meerut Expressway that had been rented out. One of the shops was rented for car repair work and the money used to go to Nikhil,” the friend added.
In her complaint to the police, Hari Om’s wife Meenakshi (48) alleged that there had been a long-standing dispute between her husband and son over land.
According to police, preliminary investigation suggests that Nikhil had returned home allegedly under the influence of alcohol. “Around 11 pm on Wednesday, an argument broke out between the two. My son, enraged, opened fire on my husband,” Meenakshi said in her complaint, adding that after hearing the gunshots, she reached the spot and saw Nikhil holding a pistol.
“He fired three bullets in front of me, after which my husband fell to the ground. Nikhil then fled,” she added.
Police said Hari Om sustained four bullet injuries – two to the face, one to the chest, and one near the genital area. He was declared dead at the hospital.
According to the family friend, Nikhil had also opened fire on his younger brother in 2018. “But the matter was settled. Nikhil had developed a habit of drinking,” he added.
Three police teams have been formed to trace and arrest him, ACP Verma said.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram