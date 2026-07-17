Ghaziabad man shoots dead father, dispute over ancestral property suspected

Three police teams have been formed to trace and arrest him, ACP Verma said.

A 52-year-old farmer was allegedly shot dead by his 32-year-old son following a dispute over ancestral property in Ghaziabad’s Modinagar late Wednesday, police said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Modinagar) Bhaskar Verma said Hari Om was shot dead at his residence and died at the scene. Police have registered a case of murder under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Nikhil, his son, who is absconding.

Hari Om owned around 75 bighas of ancestral land, a family friend told The Indian Express.

“The family also owned three shops along the Delhi-Meerut Expressway that had been rented out. One of the shops was rented for car repair work and the money used to go to Nikhil,” the friend added.