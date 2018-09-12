Ghaziabad: Man sexually assaults live-in partner’s daughter

he incident took place Monday morning and was reported to police by the victim’s eldest sister. (Representational Image) he incident took place Monday morning and was reported to police by the victim’s eldest sister. (Representational Image)

A man was arrested in Ghaziabad on Tuesday for allegedly sexually assaulting the 14-year-old daughter of a woman he had been in a live-in relationship with for around a decade. The incident took place Monday morning and was reported to police by the victim’s eldest sister. Fifteen days before the incident, the 17-year-old sister of the victim had approached police, alleging that the man had tried to force himself on her, but the matter was not followed up after the mother said they will resolve it themselves.

Speaking to The Indian Express, the eldest sister said, “I live with my husband, ten minutes away from my mother’s house. Around 8 am, I went to their house to pick up some belongings before going to work. I found the door of the house locked and I could hear my sister screaming inside. I knocked and shouted her name. The man came out, threatened me and ran away. When I asked my sister what had happened, she started crying and told me he had sexually assaulted her. My mother, who works as a cook in households, was away at work.”

“The eldest sister of the victim filed an FIR on Tuesday and the accused was found and arrested the same day,” said SHO, Sahibabad, Dinesh Yadav. The accused is a 27-year-old construction worker, who had moved in with the widowed mother of the three sisters around a decade ago.

The eldest sister said the accused had also tried to sexually assault her 17-year-old sister fifteen days before Monday’s incident. The matter was not followed up after the mother told police they would resolve it themselves. Police said that at the time, they “explained” to the mother to ensure such an incident does not happen again.

