Ghaziabad man poisons two of his kids, kills himself

A 40-year-old man allegedly poisoned his two children, aged 12 and 13, and then hanged himself using a dhoti at his residence in Ghaziabad’s Sihani Gate on Tuesday. Sunder Singh, who is survived by his wife and child, left a 15-page suicide note, which hinted at “financial trouble”.

Advertising

Police said the incident took place around 2 am, when Singh was in a room with his two children, while his wife Shashi was in another room with their third child. “In the middle of the night, Shashi woke up to drink water, and saw the light was on. She entered the room and saw her husband hanging, and the two children with froth coming out of their mouths,” said Sunder’s cousin Subodh Pal.

“We suspect he poisoned the two children, Tarun and Mahi, but we can confirm this after the post-mortem report is out,” said a police officer.

Singh, who drove a taxi till a few years ago, ran two hotels — one in Himachal Pradesh’s Manali and the other in Ghaziabad.

Shlok Kumar, Ghaziabad SP, said, “He wrote in the note that he had applied for a loan as his business was suffering, but the agent kept delaying it”.

“Main aur intezaar nahi kar sakta, aaj mera aakhri din hai,” is how Singh ended the suicide note.

“The note mentioned his conversations with the loan agent, who would reassure him the loan would reach him in ‘one day’, then ‘one week’,” said Kumar.

Investigation has revealed that Singh was “depressed and quit talking and socialising. He would only play ludo on his phone and stayed in his room”, said a police officer.

“Sunder had been living in Manali for over a year and came to Ghaziabad a month ago, as it was very cold there. He mentioned nothing about financial troubles or a loan, but he had become very quiet,” said his cousin.

Advertising

Deepak Kumar (35), a mechanic who lives opposite the house, recalled the shrill screams at night when Shashi discovered the bodies. “….The family seemed happy, normal. We knew there was financial trouble, but Sunder never made it seem this serious,” said Deepak.