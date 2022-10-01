Ghaziabad man kills wife, daughter over domestic dispute, held

The Ghaziabad police arrested a man Friday for allegedly killing his wife and daughter with a shovel over a domestic dispute. The accused was identified as Sanjay (42), a resident of Nandgram. The police said he was caught while trying to escape Ghaziabad on a bus.

The police said they received information that two bodies were found in a house in Nandgram around 12.30 pm Friday. When they reached the spot, they identified the deceased as Rekha (36) and Tashu (15). Senior officers in the area examined the scene and the bodies were sent for post-mortem.

According to Ghaziabad SSP Muniraj, “The victims were hit with a shovel. The couple frequently had quarrels. Last night, there was a dispute after the water supply was shut off by the wife. In a fit of rage, he murdered his wife and daughter. The wife was found dead in her room while Tashu’s body was found on the terrace.”

The SSP added, “We will investigate the matter further and find out the reasons behind the murder. Appropriate legal action is being taken.”

The police also said that the accused’s 18-year-old son was not found at the spot and Sanjay is being interrogated to know more about his whereabouts.