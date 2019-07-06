Ghaziabad: Man kills wife and 3 daughters, then himself

Written by Prapti Bhatia

Advertising

A 37-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and their three minor daughters before killing himself at their house in Ghaziabad’s Shatabdi Nagar Friday morning.

Police said a suicide note recovered from the spot said the man, Pradeep, “suspected his wife of having an affair and feared she would abandon him”.

“He allegedly hit his wife with a hammer and choked his daughters using electrical tape. He killed himself by putting tape around his mouth and nose,” said Ghaziabad SSP Sudhir Kumar Singh.

(The writer is an intern with The Indian Express)