Ghaziabad: Man kills wife and 3 daughters, then himself

Police said a suicide note recovered from the spot said the man, Pradeep, “suspected his wife of having an affair and feared she would abandon him”.

Written by Prapti Bhatia

A 37-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and their three minor daughters before killing himself at their house in Ghaziabad’s Shatabdi Nagar Friday morning.

“He allegedly hit his wife with a hammer and choked his daughters using electrical tape. He killed himself by putting tape around his mouth and nose,” said Ghaziabad SSP Sudhir Kumar Singh.

