Ghaziabad: Man kills his 2 kids before jumping to death with wife, another woman

Three chairs on the balcony which were allegedly used to jump off the eighth floor. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Three chairs on the balcony which were allegedly used to jump off the eighth floor. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

A residential complex in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram woke up to macabre news of a murder-suicide that left a couple, their two children and a woman who lived with them dead. Police said Gulshan Vasudeva (45), his wife Parveena (43), and Sanjana (38), who moved in with them around two years ago, jumped to their death from their eighth-floor apartment at Krishna Apra Sapphire residential complex, between 4.30 and 5 am Tuesday.

The couple’s two children were found dead in their beds, with police suspecting Gulshan smothered and stabbed them in their sleep.

“Gulshan and Parveena were declared dead on arrival at the hospital while Sanjana died during treatment. At the flat, we found the bodies of two children and a suicide note scribbled on a wall, which suggested the reason behind the suicide-murder was financial distress,” said SSP (Ghaziabad) Sudhir Kumar Singh.

Police said Sanjana worked as a manager at a jeans factory run by Gulshan, adding that they are ascertaining more details about her relationship with the family.

The five moved into the apartment complex a month-and-a-half ago from the more upscale ATS apartments in the same neighbourhood.

Around 9 pm Monday, staff saw Sanjana enter the building—the last time anyone saw or heard from members of the home. Early on Tuesday, a guard at the entry of A block heard a loud thud and a scream. On inspection, he found three people lying in a pool of blood.

A PCR call was made and the three were rushed to the hospital. At the flat, police found two more bodies in a pool of blood, with blankets wrapped around them. While the post-mortem report is expected in 48 hours, police said prima facie, it appears the siblings were strangled and the son’s throat was also slit.

In the balcony were three chairs, ostensibly used by Gulshan, Parveena and Sanjana to jump over the railing.

A suicide note had been written on the wall of the children’s room with a pencil, which sought to blame a relative for the five deaths. The family told police the relative allegedly duped Gulshan of Rs 2 crore in a real estate deal in 2015 — a financial setback he never fully recovered from. Police said they are verifying this claim.

Also inside the home were two cages — one with a rabbit, which was dead, and another with a white mouse, which was alive. Police also found empty syringe bottles in the washroom, and are probing if any member of the family was sedated.

Left behind: 3 chairs, Rs 500 for cremation

On Tuesday afternoon, three plastic chairs were placed equidistant from each other on the balcony of the home where Gulshan Vasudeva, his family and Sanjana used to stay — a stark reminder of the five deaths that took place just hours earlier. The chairs were ostensibly used by them to jump off the balcony.

Just two days ago, the family had distributed blankets and other winter accessories to security guards in the colony.

Inside the home, a suicide note found scribbled on the wall indicated what Gulshan believed was the reason for his woes.

According to police, Gulshan, in his final moments, climbed up a small TV table and used a pencil to write on the wall. Along with the note he stuck a Rs 500 note and a cancelled cheque. The money, he wrote, was for the cremation of the five, since it was their “final wish” to be on the pyre together. On another part of the wall, he wrote the name of a relative whom he blamed for his actions.

“We investigated and found that the relative mentioned in the suicide message allegedly duped him of a large amount of cash in 2015. A case of cheating had been registered and he was in custody for about 20 days before being granted bail. The issue pertains to a property deal,” said Manish Mishra, SP (City).

When police first discovered Gulshan, his wife Parveena and Sanjana on the floor, they suspected that he may have pushed the two women. That was until Sanjana, in her dying moments in the hospital, told police they had jumped together.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App