Ghaziabad man impersonates IGP to harass residents; held

A 53-year-old Ghaziabad resident was arrested from central Delhi’s Hauz Qazi for allegedly impersonating a police officer Thursday, police said.

According to police, the accused, Rajiv Gupta, impersonated an Inspector General of Police-rank officer of 1989 batch, currently posted in Tamil Nadu, and used the latter’s photographs on the fake identification he carried around. “The accused bullied local residents with his fake identity card. He was using it for personal benefits,” said an officer, adding that he sells pipes in the area.

Police were alerted about the accused by a local, who was enrolled into the Delhi Police’s ‘Eyes and Ears’ initiative.

During questioning, it was found that Gupta had attempted the civil services exam in 1989 and was upset at having failed to clear it. “He said that he was friends with the IGP-rank officer, and wanted to prove to him that he too was in the police,” the officer said.