Ghaziabad: Man gives triple talaq to wife who delivered girl

A Ghaziabad resident was arrested Sunday for allegedly giving triple talaq to his wife, police said, adding that the woman had given birth to a girl a month ago.

“An FIR was filed at Masuri police station under relevant sections of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, on Sunday. As per the complaint, the accused had been harassing his wife for dowry since their wedding. A month ago, the woman gave birth to a girl… The accused has been arrested and sent to custody,” said Neeraj Jadaun, SP, Rural, Ghaziabad.

According to police, the man is a farmer and the couple got married in Hapur in 2018. They moved to Ghaziabad recently.

The complainant alleged her in-laws had been asking for a vehicle in dowry, said police.

The woman alleged that after she gave birth to a girl, she was asked to leave home and not return without a vehicle. Both families were called by authorities to resolve the issue, but the man remained adamant, said police.

On Saturday, the woman returned to her village, following which the husband allegedly announced triple talaq.

“The woman has also alleged she was beaten up by her in-laws and husband,” said the SP.

Triple talaq was criminalised last month with the passage of Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, which imposes a maximum punishment of three years for announcing instant divorce.