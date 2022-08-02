scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

Ghaziabad: Man wanted in a dozen criminal cases arrested after gunfire exchange with cops

Two men on a bike were chased by the police after they allegedly refused to stop at a checkpoint in the Loni border area. The men allegedly fired at the police and an accused was hurt in the retaliatory firing, police said. Another accused is absconding

By: Express News Service | Ghaziabad |
August 2, 2022 10:30:11 am
A man, facing over a dozen criminal cases in Delhi-NCR, was arrested late on Monday night after an exchange of gunfire with the police, the Ghaziabad police said. The police identified the accused as Sarafat, a resident of Delhi’s Wazirabad, and added that another accused is absconding.

“A police team was carrying out checks in the Loni border area when two men were spotted approaching the police checkpoint on a red motorcycle. When the police team tried to stop the accused, they sped away and were chased by the police team,” Deputy Superintendent of Police and Circle Officer Loni, Ghaziabad, Rajneesh Kumar Upadhiyai said.

“In the ensuing chase, two men opened fire against the police team. The Ghaziabad police fired back in self-defence. One of them was injured in the crossfire as he tried to escape into a jungle area nearby, while the other escaped. The injured accused was immediately provided medical treatment,” Upadhiyai added.

According to Upadhiyai, preliminary investigation has revealed that there are over a dozen cases, including robbery, registered against the accused in Delhi-NCR. The police, he said, were also trying to trace if the motorcycle recovered from the accused was stolen.

The Ghaziabad police also recovered a .315 bore gun and two live cartridges from the accused.

A first information report (FIR) under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 3 (licence for acquisition and possession of firearms and ammunition) and 25 (punishment for certain offences) of the Arms Act have been registered against the accused, police said. The search for the absconding accused is underway, police added.

First published on: 02-08-2022 at 10:30:11 am

