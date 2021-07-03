Ghaziabad: Man beaten to death over suspicion of having non-veg near temple

Police said the main accused, Nitin, is posted in the Army and was on leave. The other two accused have been identified as Aakash and Ashwini. Praveen (22) hails from Meerut and worked in the temple and nearby shops as a cleaner, police said.

Three persons have been arrested by Ghaziabad Police for allegedly beating a man to death near a temple over suspicion that he was consuming non-vegetarian food. Police said the victim, Praveen Saini, and two of his friends, Devendra and Vinod, were having food on the Gangnahar ghat when they were confronted by the accused and the argument turned violent.

Police said the victim was, in fact, eating soya chaap with roti.

“The accused were in a drunken state and began creating a ruckus before beating Praveen and his friends with sticks and rods, inflicting serious injuries. We have arrested three accused and further investigation is pending,” said Kamlesh Narain Pandey, Circle Officer, Sadar.

Police said the three were having food on the Gangnahar ghat when the accused approached them. The three showed them the packet and said they were having vegetarian food.

Police said that after the assault, the accused fled on a scooter.

“The restaurant bill clearly states they were having soya chaap and onions with roti. We have CCTV footage which shows the two groups arguing for nearly half an hour before the assault,” said Pandey.