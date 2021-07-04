Man beaten to death in Ghaziabad

Three persons have been arrested by Ghaziabad Police for allegedly beating a man to death near a temple on Thursday. Police said the accused — Nitin Sharma, Ashwini Sharma and Akash Tyagi — were having food on the Gangnahar Ghat when they were approached by the victim, Praveen Saini (22) and his friends, who asked them to eat at a different place.

An argument ensued which soon turned violent and Saini sustained fatal injuries, said police.

Police also clarified that the argument was not over what the accused were eating. “There is no evidence of any conflict over the food they were eating. They were having regular vegetarian food. The accused were checked by the victims because of which the violence ensued. It was Praveen and his friends who had attacked Nitin, to which the accused retaliated and the assault then escalated. All three accused have been arrested. ,” said Dr Iraj Raja, SP Rural Ghaziabad.

Police said three accused have been arrested and further investigation is on. Police worked out the case after CCTV footage of the incident was obtained, in which both sides could be seen arguing.

According to police, the main accused, Nitin, is posted in the Army and was on leave. Praveen hailed from Meerut and worked in the temple and nearby shops as a cleaner, police said.