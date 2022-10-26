scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022

Man’s head bashed with brick in Ghaziabad, incident caught on video

A purported video of the incident circulating on social media shows two men near another who is lying on the ground. One of them strikes the man on the ground on its head with a brick, the video shows.

Screebgrabs from the viral video of the incident. (Photo: Videograb/Twitter@Benarasiyaa)

A man was allegedly beaten to death in Ghaziabad during a brawl at an eatery Tuesday night, the police said. The incident occurred in an eatery in the jurisdiction of the Teela Mod police station, they added.

Superintendent of police (City-2) Gyanendra Kumar Singh said, “the incident happened at Loni Road around 9 pm….a brawl broke out between the two parties. One side used bricks to beat up and injure the other, a youth named Varun. He was taken to the hospital and he died.”

The SP added, “Varun was a resident of the Javli village nearby. Based on the complaint of his relatives, a case has been registered.”

More from Delhi

Five teams of the Ghaziabad police have been assigned to investigate the case.

First published on: 26-10-2022 at 02:18:56 pm
