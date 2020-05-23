Ghaziabad issues guidelines for fourth phase of lockdown

UP Police had sealed the UP-Delhi border. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey) UP Police had sealed the UP-Delhi border. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

After urban areas of Ghaziabad were declared red zones by the state government, the Ghaziabad administration issued guidelines for the fourth phase of the lockdown on Friday. According to guidelines, except those persons coming from the containment zones, one can travel from Delhi to Ghaziabad without restrictions. Goods coming from different states will also not be stopped at the borders, the order said.

It also said all markets will remain closed every Sunday while shops in colonies will remain open on ‘left-right’ basis for three days each.

“For the first time in any district, the administration has given two days time for shops lying vacant for the past few months to arrange their stock. After a meeting with trader communities, shopkeepers were given time to sanitise and arrange their stocks in godowns to ensure smooth functioning. The state government guidelines will be strictly followed,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, DM, Ghaziabad.

According to officials, in residential colony markets, shops on the right side will remain open for three days while shops on the left side will open for the rest of the days. The shopkeepers have been tasked with providing their employees with hand sanitisers, gloves and masks as precautionary measures. Traders will have to function with 50% of their staff, as per the guidelines.

In the rest of the district, curfew between 7 pm and 7 am will remain in place and those persons involved in essential services will be exempted. The administration clarified that the relaxations will not be applicable in containment zones or hotspots, where status quo of restrictions shall remain.

Till Friday evening, Ghaziabad reported 214 cases with 158 recoveries and two deaths.

