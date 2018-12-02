Ghaziabad: Kin questioned after couple’s death at hotel

A day after a couple were found unconscious at a hotel in Ghaziabad, in what appeared to be a suicide bid, the 22-year-old man died at the District Hospital on Saturday. The 19-year-old woman had been declared dead on arrival at the hospital on Friday.

Police said the couple had checked into Hotel Shubham on Railway Station Road in the intervening night of Thursday-Friday, where they consumed Sulfas tablets and rat poison. Hotel staff called police after they knocked on the door in the morning and received no response.

Superintendent of Police (City) Shlok Kumar said, “We were informed about the incident on Friday morning. On reaching the spot, we found the two lying on the bed with poison and tablets next to them. No suicide note was found. The man was still breathing and was admitted to the ICU, while the woman had died during the night. It appeared they had consumed a large quantity of poison. The man died today during treatment. We are speaking to their families.”

Police claimed a possible delay in their marriage could be the reason. “They were engaged… they had known each other for a long time. But due to some conflict between the families, the wedding date was postponed. It appears that the couple felt the marriage would not take place and allegedly killed themselves,” said Kumar.

The woman hailed from Ghaziabad and the man lived in Delhi and worked for a private firm. While no complaint has been received from the families, police said the man’s family is being questioned to ascertain if demands for dowry led to a delay in the marriage. The girl’s uncle said:“There were no issues… They were going to get married… they were happy. We can’t comprehend why they did this.”