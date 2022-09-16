scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 16, 2022

Ghaziabad journalist who writes for RSS weekly claims he received death threats

Nishant Aajad claimed that he received messages Monday saying that he had spoken against a particular religion and threatening him that he would be beheaded.

The police said that a case was filed at the Indirapuram station based on the journalist's complaint.

A Ghaziabad-based journalist who writes for Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) weekly Panchjanya has alleged that he received death threats, the police said. Nishant Aajad claimed that he received messages Monday saying that he had spoken against a particular religion and threatening him that he would be beheaded, the police added.

In a Tuesday complaint to the Indirapuram police station, Aajad said that he had received death threats and threats against his family if he did not stop reporting. The threats appeared to be from a US-based number, he said.

In a video statement, Aajad said: “They said (via messages) that they knew where I lived, where my family lives. I engaged with them and asked where I had spoken against a religion …..they responded with a screenshot of a political party’s tweet to which I had responded. I have never written against a religion….. even I don’t know why this threat has come.”

The police said that a case was filed at the Indirapuram station based on the journalist’s complaint under Section 507 of the Indian Penal Code (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication). They also said that he would be provided with security while the threat was investigated.

First published on: 16-09-2022 at 03:16:27 pm
