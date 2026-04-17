As massive fire reduces Indirapuram jhuggis to ashes, residents say they lost home, savings, identity

In the debris, residents sifted frantically through the remains, searching not for valuables, but for papers that could prove that they belong here: Aadhaar cards, ration cards, voter IDs and their children’s birth certificates.

Written by: Neetika Jha
3 min readGhaziabadUpdated: Apr 17, 2026 10:38 AM IST
The fire allegedly started near one of the plastic factories and spread to the shanties in Indirapuram’s Kanawani. (File Photo)The fire allegedly started near one of the plastic factories and spread to the shanties in Indirapuram’s Kanawani. (File Photo)
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As teams of firefighters rushed in to contain the fire that tore through 150 to 200 shanties in Indirapuram in Ghaziabad on Thursday, residents were restless to go back to what once they called their home — towards the smouldering ruins of the jhuggis they stayed in. Smoke still curled out of heaps of charred tin and wood, houses and belongings reduced to coal and ash.

In the debris, residents — mostly migrants from Bihar — sifted frantically through the remains, searching not for valuables, but for papers that could prove that they belong here: Aadhaar cards, ration cards, voter IDs and their children’s birth certificates.

“We only have these clothes that we are wearing, left. Now that everything is gone, how will we prove that we belong here?,” 43-year-old Mohammad Hasim said.

On Thursday afternoon, the fire allegedly started near one of the plastic factories and spread to the shanties in Indirapuram’s Kanawani.

Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandar confirmed that there was no casualty.

While officials said the fire broke out between 12.30 pm and 1 pm, residents said it started around 11:30 am, when children were at school and the adults at work.

Most women residing in these jhuggis work as househelps in nearby high-rise buildings, while men work as labourers, e-rickshaw drivers or scrap workers.

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Once the fire was brought under control, people rushed to collect utensils, appliances, cycles and everything they thought could be used.

Mohammad Hasim, a resident of Bihar’s Saharsa who works as a tailor in Vasundhara’s Sector 2, lost his tailoring machine. “The clothes people had given me to repair are burnt. My Aadhaar card, the birth certificates of my daughters are burnt. What paper do I produce now to prove we are Indians?” he said wiping his tears. He was carrying one of his daughters.

For 45-year-old Salma from Katihar, it was her daughter’s gold jewellery that “melted” in the fire. “She was going to get married in June. All my savings have turned into ashes. Who will support us?” she said.

Roza (28) and Salman (31) stared at their five-year-old son’s new bicycle that still stood outside their jhuggi, but burnt. “His books are gone too. We had saved Rs 3,000 for his books and dress. That’s gone too. I recently got my salary and saved some money for his books. What now?” said Roza.

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Even as smoke engulfed the area, people hardly stopped trying to collect whatever they could. “Our lives will not be normal any more. We pay Rs 2,000 to the local contractor to stay here. This month, he will ask for the rent too. We only have ashes left,” said Sonu.

The tragedy in Ghaziabad came a day after another slum cluster was destroyed in a similarly massive fire in Lucknow’s Vikas Nagar on Wednesday evening.

Neetika Jha
Neetika Jha

Neetika Jha is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in the Noida bureau. She primarily covers crime, health, and environmental issues, as well as human-interest features across Noida, Ghaziabad, and Western Uttar Pradesh. Professional Profile Education: She is an alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. Core Beat: Her work focuses on the administrative and social challenges of the NCR's satellite cities. She is known for her detailed reporting on civic infrastructure (like the Noida International Airport), environmental violations, and high-profile criminal investigations. Personal Interests: Outside of reporting, she is an avid reader of fiction (citing The Thursday Murder Club and Yellowface as recent favorites) and a gardening enthusiast. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Neetika’s recent reportage has been dominated by winter-related crises in the NCR and significant criminal legalities: 1. Environment & Public Safety "Greater Noida Authority slaps fines on firms for violating GRAP IV norms" (Dec 21, 2025): Reporting on heavy penalties imposed on major developers like NBCC for flouting anti-pollution construction bans. "Fatal pile-up on Yamuna Expressway: Fog, high speed emerge as key safety risks" (Dec 17, 2025): A major report on a 15-vehicle collision caused by dense fog that killed 17 people. "At Chilla, Kalindi, DND, many fined Rs 20,000 for non-compliance to Delhi's BS-VI rule" (Dec 19, 2025): On-the-ground reporting from the borders where Noida police penalize non-compliant vehicles entering the capital. "Driving in Noida amid fog? New speed limits in effect till Feb 15" (Dec 13, 2025): Detailing the seasonal traffic restrictions aimed at preventing highway accidents. 2. Crime & Legal Developments "'Have you ever heard of a murder case being withdrawn?': Court in Akhlaq lynching case" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering a critical courtroom hearing where the court questioned the UP government's petition to withdraw charges against the accused. "After losing money in stock market, bank employee in Ghaziabad withdraws Rs 64 lakh from customers' accounts" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative piece on internal bank fraud and the risks of modern digital embezzlement. "Woman shot dead by partner in Noida: Three days on, accused still on the run" (Dec 2, 2025): Tracking a high-profile domestic violence and murder case in Central Noida. 3. Human Interest & Features "'Had tears in my eyes': Army men walk bride down the aisle 20 years after father died in terror attack" (Dec 2, 2025): A moving story about soldiers from a Punjab Grenadiers unit fulfilling a father's duty for his daughter. "How a Zepto delivery man heard a cry — and saved two kids dumped in Noida drain" (Dec 2025): A viral human-interest story highlighting individual heroism in the city. Signature Style Neetika is recognized for her meticulous follow-up on local tragedies. Whether it is a massive pile-up on the Yamuna Expressway or the ongoing construction of the Jewar (Noida) Airport, she focuses on systemic lapses and the safety of commuters. Her crime reporting often explores the psychological motives behind "crimes of passion" and the rising trend of financial cyber-fraud in the Ghaziabad-Noida belt. ... Read More

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