Ghaziabad: 3 housing projects deregistered by UP real estate body

The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) has cancelled the registration of three group housing projects in Ghaziabad, due to incomplete work. As per officials, the registrations of Antriksh Sanskriti Phase-2, Antriksh Sanskriti Phase-3, and Raksha Vigyaan Sanskriti Phase-2 have been cancelled, and proceedings have been initiated under RERA’s section 8.

“Only 30% work has been finished in Antriksh Phase 2 while Phase 3 has seen 40% work completion. In Raksha Vigyaan, work has not even started. For the past many years, no work is being carried out at the site and the possibility of the project being completed is bleak,” said RERA in a statement.

The order further states that the project promoters, Antriksh Realtek Private Ltd and Raksha Vigyaan Karmchaari Sahkaari Aawas Samiti Ltd, will not have access to the website of UP RERA, and their names will be added to the list of ‘defaulters’.

“In the clarification given by the promoters, there were no tangible grounds to justify the delay in the projects. There was no satisfactory suggestion given by the promoters in order to improve the situation. It is clear that the promoters are not making any efforts to complete the project and the investments of the buyers are in danger,” said RERA.

The regulatory body has also frozen bank accounts handling the projects to ensure no financial transaction in connection with the same is undertaken.

A project advisory and monitoring committee (PAMC) has been set up under the chairmanship of RERA member Kalpana Mishra for steps regarding further action to complete the remaining development works of the three projects under section 8 of the RERA Act, it stated.

The PAMC also includes the Ghaziabad Development Authority’s vice-chairman along with a technical advisor, conciliation consultant, auditor of UP RERA as well as the financial institutions and association of allottees in the project, the statement said.