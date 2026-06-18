Ghaziabad homebuyers win 15-year battle against delayed project

In 2010, two families invested in what they believed would be their future homes — 3BHK apartments in Palm Wood Enclave, a housing project developed by Sanchar Nest in Wave City, Ghaziabad.
They were promised possession by 2012. Instead, they spent the next 15 years waiting.
The project was initially launched in Noida, but after alleged land disputes, it shifted to Ghaziabad. Fresh agreements were signed in 2013.
But the project, which comprises 506 flats across three towers, remained incomplete.
According to the UP RERA portal, there are currently 23 complaints against this specific project. (Express Photo)
This month, the buyers found some relief after the Delhi consumer commission ruled in their favour. It ordered Sanchar Nest Sahakari Awas Samiti Ltd, a cooperative society, to refund Rs 79.43 lakh to the two buyers along with an additional Rs 5 lakh in compensation for mental agony and litigation costs.
“This judgment means closure, relief, and justice after years of uncertainty,” said one of the homebuyers.
One of the homebuyers said when they booked the house, they were investing in their future and their family’s security. “We had dreams of moving into our own home, raising our family there, and building a stable future. Unfortunately, those dreams were repeatedly postponed due to delays beyond our control,” they said.
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The other homebuyer described a similar ordeal: “Every passing year brought uncertainty about when or even whether we would finally receive what had been promised.”
The prolonged delay came at a steep cost. The two buyers redirected their savings over the years into their future home, only for the money to remain locked in an incomplete project.
“We planned our future around the expectation that the house would be delivered on time. However, due to the prolonged delay, we found ourselves in a situation where our money remained locked in the project while we continued to bear other living expenses and financial obligations,” a homebuyer told The Indian Express.
Even today, key infrastructure work at the project remains unfinished.
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According to the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) portal, essential development works, including road work, water supply, and sewer systems, are still listed as “BEING DONE”. The portal also shows that there are currently 23 complaints against this specific project.
In an order dated June 8, the Commission observed: “The Opposite Party (the housing society) was deficient in rendering services to the complainants (homebuyers) by failing to hand over possession of the flats (Express Photo)
What the commission said
The matter reached the Delhi State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, which ruled against the society.
In an order dated June 8, the Commission observed: “The Opposite Party (the housing society) was deficient in rendering services to the complainants (homebuyers) by failing to hand over possession of the flats within a reasonable period and kept the amounts deposited by the complainants for almost 16 years from the date of agreements.”
“The Opposite Party continued extending the date of completion and simultaneously raised additional demands under different heads, thereby increasing the financial burden upon the complainants,” the Commission noted.
It further said it was also evident that while the complainants duly fulfilled their obligations by making payments as demanded and by availing loan facilities, the “Opposite Party failed to fulfil its obligation of delivering possession of the flats within a reasonable period of 42 to 48 months from the date of the agreements despite receipt of the aforesaid substantial amount,” the Commission ruled.
The project, which comprises 506 flats across three towers, remained incomplete. (Express Photo)
A measure of relief
For the homebuyers, the judgment offered some solace in addition to the money refunded to them.
“Purchasing this house was one of the most significant financial decisions of our lives. It required years of savings, careful financial planning, and considerable sacrifices by our family,” one homebuyer shared.
The other said the judgment restored confidence in the legal system and gave reassurance that the rights of ordinary homebuyers are protected by law.
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“For years, we lived with anxiety regarding the fate of our investment. We continued to meet our financial obligations while waiting for the developer to fulfil its commitments. There were moments when we felt helpless and uncertain about whether we would ever receive justice,” the buyer added.
Advocate Sarvesh Roy, who represented the homebuyers, said, “The judgment sends a clear message that the dreams and life savings of ordinary citizens cannot be treated casually by developers.”
Nirbhay Thakur is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express who primarily covers district courts in Delhi and has reported on the trials of many high-profile cases since 2023.
Professional Background
Education: Nirbhay is an economics graduate from Delhi University.
Beats: His reporting spans the trial courts, and he occasionally interviews ambassadors and has a keen interest in doing data stories.
Specializations: He has a specific interest in data stories related to courts.
Core Strength: Nirbhay is known for tracking long-running legal sagas and providing meticulous updates on high-profile criminal trials.
Recent notable articles
In 2025, he has written long form articles and two investigations. Along with breaking many court stories, he has also done various exclusive stories.
1) A long form on Surender Koli, accused in the Nithari serial killings of 2006. He was acquitted after spending 2 decades in jail. was a branded man. Deemed the “cannibal" who allegedly lured children to his employer’s house in Noida, murdered them, and “ate their flesh” – his actions cited were cited as evidence of human depravity at its worst. However, the SC acquitted him finding various lapses in the investigation. The Indian Express spoke to his lawyers and traced the 2 decades journey.
2) For decades, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has been at the forefront of the Government’s national rankings, placed at No. 2 over the past two years alone. It has also been the crucible of campus activism, its protests often spilling into national debates, its student leaders going on to become the faces and voices of political parties of all hues and thoughts. The Indian Express looked at all court cases spanning over two decades and did an investigation.
3) Investigation on the 700 Delhi riots cases. The Indian Express found that in 17 of 93 acquittals (which amounted to 85% of the decided cases) in Delhi riots cases, courts red-flag ‘fabricated’ evidence and pulled up the police.
Signature Style
Nirbhay’s writing is characterized by its procedural depth. He excels at summarizing 400-page chargesheets and complex court orders into digestible news for the general public.
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