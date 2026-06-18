Ghaziabad homebuyers win 15-year battle against delayed project

The buyers had booked 3BHK apartments in Palm Wood Enclave, a housing project developed by Sanchar Nest in Wave City, Ghaziabad. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

In 2010, two families invested in what they believed would be their future homes — 3BHK apartments in Palm Wood Enclave, a housing project developed by Sanchar Nest in Wave City, Ghaziabad.

They were promised possession by 2012. Instead, they spent the next 15 years waiting.

The project was initially launched in Noida, but after alleged land disputes, it shifted to Ghaziabad. Fresh agreements were signed in 2013.

But the project, which comprises 506 flats across three towers, remained incomplete.

According to the UP RERA portal, there are currently 23 complaints against this specific project. (Express Photo) According to the UP RERA portal, there are currently 23 complaints against this specific project. (Express Photo)

This month, the buyers found some relief after the Delhi consumer commission ruled in their favour. It ordered Sanchar Nest Sahakari Awas Samiti Ltd, a cooperative society, to refund Rs 79.43 lakh to the two buyers along with an additional Rs 5 lakh in compensation for mental agony and litigation costs.