Ghaziabad hijab protest: Videos emerge of cops beating up women, police say ‘they attacked first’

Days after the Ghaziabad police booked a group of women for protesting against the Karnataka hijab curbs in Khoda Colony, videos of police personnel lathi-charging the women have emerged on social media. The police have claimed the protesters “attacked” the personnel first.

On Sunday afternoon, a group of women protested against the curbs and demanded that authorities should not infringe on their right to wear hijabs in schools and other institutions. The women were later dispersed by the police. A case was registered against the protesters for attacking police personnel, obstructing them in duty and holding a protest without permission.

Purported videos of the protest posted on social media show a group of male and female police officers approaching the 10-20 protesting women. They (police) lathi-charge the women and some of the personnel are also seen fighting with the protesters. A woman police personnel is also seen removing a headscarf from a protester’s face while thrashing her.

The police have responded to the video, saying the protesters attacked their team first and were holding a protest without permission.

“On Feb 13, the Inspector-in-charge received information about a demonstration by some people on Shani Bazar road. The team reached the spot and found women protesting on the road. When officials asked the protesters for permission, the women didn’t show the permission letter. They beat up the personnel present at the spot,” the Ghaziabad police said in a tweet on Wednesday.

“A case was registered for protesting without permission, beating up policemen, obstructing police in their duty, hurling abuses etc. During the investigation, a man and a woman were called to the Khoda police station and we served them notice. The police action was taken on the basis of the offences. It has nothing to do with the subject matter of the protest or the reasons behind the protest,” the tweet, in Hindi, added.