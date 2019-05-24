Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar choose incumbents

BJP managed to retain Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad, with both candidates winning by sizeable margins. Union Minister Mahesh Sharma won Gautam Budh Nagar constituency with 8,30,812 votes, while General V K Singh received 9,44,503 votes in Ghaziabad. Sharma, who will now serve his second term as Gautam Budh Nagar MP, defeated the Mahagathbandhan’s BSP candidate Satveer Nagar, who got 4,93,890 votes. Congress’s Dr Arvind trailed with 42,077 votes.

In the run-up to the elections, both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had held rallies in Greater Noida to canvass for the sitting BJP MP. Owner of Kailash Hospitals across Gautam Budh Nagar, Sharma was the richest candidate in the fray, and spent Rs 42 lakh, the highest by any candidate, on campaigning. Son of a farmer, Satveer Nagar was the Mahagathbandhan’s hope to consolidate the Jat-Gurjar vote.

In 2014, Sharma had defeated Narendra Bhati of the SP by 2,58,871 votes.

Former Indian Army Chief and the current MoS External Affairs General VK Singh had won the seat in 2014 with a margin of 5.6 lakh votes over Congress’s Raj Babbar. This time, the Congress gave a ticket to MBA graduate Dolly Sharma, in whose support Priyanka Gandhi had held a road show. Samajwadi Party had fielded Suresh Bansal.

Despite facing anti-incumbency, V K Singh ensured a margin of 5.01 lakh votes. The district president of SP from Ghaziabad and three-time MLA, Surendra Kumar Munni, was dropped as the candidate when Bansal made a last-minute switch from the BSP to the SP, which then declared him as its new candidate.

He received 4,43,003 lakh votes, while while Dolly Sharma got 1,11,944.