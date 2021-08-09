Ghaziabad: Four arrested for duping banks using fake IDs, duplicate SIM cards

An FIR related to cheating had been filed at Madhuban Bapudham station against the four for illegally withdrawing more than Rs 15 lakh.

Ghaziabad Police arrested four persons on Sunday for allegedly duping banks using fake IDs and duplicate SIM cards.

According to police, an FIR had been filed at Madhuban Bapudham station against four accused for illegally withdrawing more than Rs 15 lakh. The accused would use duplicate SIM cards and alter customer details in order to gain access to their accounts.

“The case was filed in July and was being investigated by the cyber cell. In this particular case, the accused had used the old phone number of a victim to carry out transactions. The accused had a specific modus operandi and would use the money to fulfil their luxury demands. We have also recovered a car bought from the stolen money,” a senior police official said.

According to the police, a Ghaziabad resident had alleged in the complaint that a lot of money had been withdrawn from his account. During investigation, it was found that the victim’s old sim had been allotted to accused Vipin Rathore. His accomplice Deepak used Vipin’s picture and uploaded it on the website to activate the victim’s net banking.

Two other accused — Trilok and Bhanu Prakash Sharma — were also arrested by Ghaziabad Police. The accused would use the money to buy expensive items. The police have recovered a second hand Maruti Suzuki Ertiga allegedly bought using the money. The accused would also get credit cards of customers made on the basis of fake information.