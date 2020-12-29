Ghaziabad: Florist beaten to death on busy street

A video of the incident showed two men hitting the victim on the head. They have been arrested

A 21-year-old florist was beaten to death by two men on a busy Ghaziabad street Monday, allegedly over a professional rivalry. According to police, the accused, Govind and Amit, assaulted Ajay while he was travelling in an auto in Loni area.

In a video that went viral, the accused can purportedly be seen beating Ajay on the head with a steel rod multiple times. The victim was later rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

“The incident took place around 12 pm. The main accused, Govind, had planned to attack the victim since there had been arguments between the two over their flower shops near a temple. The accused spotted Ajay and beat him badly; he sustained fatal injuries. The accused were arrested within three hours,” said Iraj Raja, SP Rural, Ghaziabad.

According to police, Govind had a flower shop near Mahakali Mandir in Loni for the past 10 years. Prior to the lockdown, Ajay opened a flower shop opposite Govind’s.

Govind objected to this, saying it would cause problems to his shop. The two had allegedly got into a scuffle and approached police. They later settled the issue and did not file an official complaint, police said.

The accused and the victim hail from Sonia Vihar in Delhi.