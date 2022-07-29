Ghaziabad: Five men booked for rioting, criminal intimidation after fight at petrol pump

July 29, 2022 10:23:48 am
Five men have been booked on charges of rioting and criminal intimidation following an altercation with the staff at Bharat petrol pump near Ghaziabad’s Lal Kuan late on Thursday, police said. According to the CCTV footage recovered from the spot, the men were in their late twenties and were wearing blue uniforms like those worn by private security guards, police added.
“According to the complaint, a group of four-five men in a car visited the petrol pump late Thursday, and crashed the car into a railing, following which the staff refused to service them. Both groups started arguing and a fight broke out,” the station house officer of Kavinagar police station said. “A phone belonging to one of the staff, who was taking a video of the group, was also reportedly snatched,” he added.
According to the complainants, while escaping, one of the men fired a gun but none of the employees were injured. The police said that while the CCTV footage shows that some of the men were carrying guns, it does not show if they fired the gun.
An FIR under sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 392 (punishment for robbery) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the group. The police said they are on the lookout for the accused.
