Fire breaks out at Gaur Green Avenue in Ghaziabad, residents evacuated

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A major fire broke out at Gaur Green Avenue residential society in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram Tuesday, said officials, adding that no injuries have been reported so far.
According to officials, the fire started inside an apartment on the ninth floor in one of the towers around 9 am and the fire department was alerted immediately.
“Multiple fire tenders have been rushed to the location and firefighting operations are currently underway. The exact cause behind the fire has not been established. Preliminary investigations are being conducted jointly by the fire department and the local police, who are both present at the site and are coordinating the relief efforts,” said an official.
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: A massive fire has broken out at Gaur Green Avenue in Abhay Khand, Indirapuram, Ghaziabad. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/9t5OsoInfL
— ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2026
“No injuries or fatalities have been reported so far. Residents of the affected building and neighbouring units have been safely evacuated. A detailed inquiry will follow once the fire has been fully extinguished,” the official said.
On April 17, a massive fire gutted around 150 to 200 shanties in Indirapuram’s Kanawani area. No deaths were reported.
The residents, who were Muslim migrant labourers from Bihar’s Saharsa, Katihar and Bhagalpur districts, who worked as house help in nearby residential towers, lost their belongings and documents including their Aadhaar cards and SIR-related papers.
Earlier this month, two young sisters were charred to death in a fire that gutted over 300 shanties in Lucknow’s Vikas Nagar.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram