Fire breaks out at Gaur Green Avenue in Ghaziabad, residents evacuated

The fire started inside an apartment on the ninth floor in one of the towers around 9 am and the fire department was alerted immediately. (Source: Express Video/ Screengrab)

A major fire broke out at Gaur Green Avenue residential society in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram Tuesday, said officials, adding that no injuries have been reported so far.

According to officials, the fire started inside an apartment on the ninth floor in one of the towers around 9 am and the fire department was alerted immediately.

“Multiple fire tenders have been rushed to the location and firefighting operations are currently underway. The exact cause behind the fire has not been established. Preliminary investigations are being conducted jointly by the fire department and the local police, who are both present at the site and are coordinating the relief efforts,” said an official.