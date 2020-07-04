Ghaziabad: Father and daughter found murdered, relative arrested

Policemen at Sahibabad locality of Ghaziabad on Friday. (Express photo) Policemen at Sahibabad locality of Ghaziabad on Friday. (Express photo)

A 38-year-old man identified as Abdullah and his eight-year-old daughter were found murdered in their home in Ghaziabad’s Sahibabad area on Friday morning.

By evening, the police arrested one of their relatives in connection with the killing. The accused, identified as Safeer, confessed committing the crime, the police claimed. Safeer was allegedly having an affair with Abdullah’s wife.

According to investigators, the victims’ throats were slit with a sharp object. The two were declared dead on arrival at the hospital. The police then formed four investigation teams under the supervision of Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani.

“We received information early Friday morning that two persons of the same family had been killed in Shahid Nagar Colony. We reached the spot, and the field units collected evidence to trace the accused. As per prima-facie evidence, we began questioning family members. A relative, Safeer, confessed to us about killing the two, stating an extramarital affair as motive,” said Naithani.

According to the police, Abdullah had repeatedly objected to Safeer’s affair with his wife. A few days ago, following an argument, he sent his wife back to Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, the place the family was from. This allegedly did not go down well with the accused, who started planning the murder, said investigators.

Safeer arrived at Abdullah’s home late on Thursday, and slit his throat, said the police, adding that Abdullah’s daughter was killed as she had witnessed the murder.

Safeer’s call detail records placed him at the murder scene around the time the crime was committed, said the police.

Local people and Abdullah’s neighbours told investigators that he did not have enmity with anyone in the area, and lived peacefully with his family. A case under Section 302 (murder) has been filed against the accused, and the police are investigating if other family members were involved in the conspiracy to commit murder.

