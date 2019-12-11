Families struggle to make sense of incident: ‘Why not spare the children?’

While Gulshan named a relative on his wife’s side for allegedly duping him, relatives said many questions remain unanswered. While Gulshan named a relative on his wife’s side for allegedly duping him, relatives said many questions remain unanswered.

“What was the fault of the children? We would have taken care of them,” said a relative of a woman who died in the Ghaziabad murder-suicide which also left her son 13-year-old son and 18-year-old daughter dead. Both children were smothered, and the son’s throat was also slit, allegedly by their father, Gulshan Vasudeva.

As per her family, Parveena hailed from Kangra in Himachal Pradesh and had an arranged marriage in 2001. Both had studied till Class XII, and then the Gulshan got into his family business of manufacturing clothes. The youngest of three brothers, he went on to start a jeans manufacturing business in Delhi.

“He wouldn’t think twice about spending money on those he loved. But after 2015, when he was allegedly duped by a relative, we knew things had been difficult. Still, no one thought he could be driven to this,” said Devendra, Gulshan’s brother.

Parveena’s family recalled how the couple stopped keeping in touch with them for the past three-four years, after her father’s death. “There was a distance and Gulshan stopped entertaining his in-laws,” said Sandeep, a relative.

While Gulshan named a relative on his wife’s side for allegedly duping him, relatives said many questions remain unanswered.

“That case dates back to 2015… The fact that he remained angry for so long and murdered his own children because of what a relative did — it all seems a little far-fetched,” Sandeep said. Police are yet to apprehend the relative.

The couple’s son had an interest in table tennis, while their daughter was pursuing a fashion course. The house’s drawing-room was adorned with various school trophies and a montage of childhood pictures from various trips.

Both families said they were unaware of Sanjana’s relationship with the family. “We knew she would manage finances in Gulshan’s business and that she began staying with them. Beyond that, he never discussed anything,” said Devendra.

