Saturday, Oct 08, 2022

Ghaziabad: Family robbed of cash and jewellery worth Rs 20 lakh at gunpoint

Senior officers, including Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muniraj G, later reached the site to investigate the matter.

The FIR was filed under Section 394 (voluntarily causing hurt while committing robbery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (Representational / File)

The members of a family were at gunpoint robbed of cash and jewellery worth Rs 20 lakh at their home in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad city Friday afternoon, police said.

The incident took place at Nehru Nagar in the jurisdiction of the Sihani Gate Police Station.

The robbers tried to gain entry by claiming that they had come on behalf of Raman Sareen, the house owner, police said. According to an FIR filed by Raman, he had left the house around 11 am to work, while his wife and daughter Geeta and Vidhi were still at home. The three robbers then came and told them that he had sent cheques and papers. They subsequently stole Rs 5 lakh cash and jewellery and important documents.

“We got information about the incident at about 3.15 pm. A group of four youths arrived on two motorcycles. One waited downstairs, while three went to the first floor where the mother and daughter were. They rang the bell and told them that Raman had sent a cheque book. They were doubtful and tried to stop them…the robbers entered forcefully and roughed up the mother and daughter, and threatened them and then tied them up,” the SSP said.

“Five lakh in cash and 15 lakh in jewellery were looted. Four teams have been assigned to investigate the matter. The Crime Branch and SWAT team will also work on the case. The CCTV footage is also being examined and we hope to quickly solve the case,” he added.

The SSP also said that the victims sustained light injuries in the course of the forceful entry.

First published on: 08-10-2022 at 01:28:00 pm
