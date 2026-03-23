Ghaziabad espionage racket: Juvenile among three more held

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A woman and a juvenile were among three more people arrested on Sunday by Ghaziabad police in an ongoing crackdown on an alleged cross-border espionage network. The network is accused of filming military establishments, railway stations, and other sensitive installations across India, and transmitting photographs, videos, and GPS coordinates to foreign handlers, officers said.
The individuals arrested on Sunday have been identified as Naushad Ali (20), a resident of Faridabad, Haryana, originally from Muzaffarpur, Bihar, and Meera, 28, from Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, police said.
According to officers, Ali had allegedly joined the network through social media platforms and sent photos, videos, and GPS locations of key establishments to foreign numbers.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Ghaziabad) Dhawal Jaiswal said, “Ali had installed an app from the Play Store for this purpose and was trained to use it. Through these social media groups, he came in contact with Meera, who was also part of the gang. Her primary role was arms trafficking. Meera was arrested last year by the Delhi Police Special Cell under the Arms Act.” He added that other members of the group were also recruited through social media.
On the modus operandi of the group, officers said Ali allegedly recruited young men from poor financial backgrounds who had technical skills such as mobile repair, computer repair, and CCTV operation, offering them money in return. “He used to identify youth with criminal tendencies but no prior criminal record through social media groups. Women were included in the network to avoid suspicion,” the officer added.
Additional Commissioner of Police (Ghaziabad) Raj Karan Nayyar had earlier said the crackdown began after Kaushambi police station received information on March 14 that certain youth were allegedly involved in activities harmful to national interest, specifically making videos of railway stations and security force locations and sending them to foreign handlers.
Police subsequently arrested five men and a woman, on whose phones videos, photographs, and locations of important establishments of a sensitive nature were found. Following the initial arrests, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted.
A case was registered under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) sections 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) and 152 (acts endangering the sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India), along with Sections 3 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act, police said.
Subsequently, on March 20, the SIT arrested nine more accused, including five juveniles, in connection with the racket.
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