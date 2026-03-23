Ghaziabad espionage racket: Juvenile among three more held

On March 20, the SIT arrested nine more accused, including five juveniles, in connection with the racket.

A woman and a juvenile were among three more people arrested on Sunday by Ghaziabad police in an ongoing crackdown on an alleged cross-border espionage network. The network is accused of filming military establishments, railway stations, and other sensitive installations across India, and transmitting photographs, videos, and GPS coordinates to foreign handlers, officers said.

The individuals arrested on Sunday have been identified as Naushad Ali (20), a resident of Faridabad, Haryana, originally from Muzaffarpur, Bihar, and Meera, 28, from Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, police said.

According to officers, Ali had allegedly joined the network through social media platforms and sent photos, videos, and GPS locations of key establishments to foreign numbers.