Ghaziabad elderly man assault: NSA against SP leader who appeared in FB live

Ummed Pehelwan Idris had appeared in an FB live with Abdul Samad (in picture).

The Uttar Pradesh police has initiated NSA proceedings against Samajwadi Party leader Ummed Pehelwan Idris in connection with the video of an elderly Muslim man assaulted in Ghaziabad.

Idris had been arrested by the Ghaziabad police for allegedly spreading communal hatred after he appeared in an FB live with Abdul Samad, who alleged he was beaten up by a group of men and forced to chant Jai Shree Ram. The police had later said there was no communal angle to the assault.

According to Ghaziabad police officers, the procedural report to invoke the NSA against Idris has been given due approval by the Home Department. The police have invoked section 3 (power to detain persons) of the National Security Act, 1980 against the accused.

In the FB live video, Abdul Samad had alleged that the accused offered him an autorickshaw ride, took him to an isolated spot and beat him up, forcing him to chant Jai Shri Ram. However, the police have said the accused beat him up because he had sold them a ‘tabeez’ (amulet)” they believed did not work. The arrested accused have been identified as Parvesh Gujjar, Adil and Kallu.

The FIR against the SP leader had been filed under IPC sections 153a (promoting enmity), 295a (act intended to outrage religious feelings), 504 (intentional insult), 505 (mischief) and 120b (conspiracy), and section 67 of the IT act.