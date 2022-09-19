scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 19, 2022

Ghaziabad doctor’s claim of beheading threat fake, made to ‘gain attention’: police

Dr Arvind Vats Akela, a resident of Lohia Nagar, had said in his complaint he had received death threats for supporting Hindu organisations from a US-based number on September 2.

Superintendent of Police (City) Nipun Agarwal said Dr Arvind Vats Akela has been booked under Section 182 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (File/Representative image)

Days after a Ghaziabad-based doctor alleged he received threats of being beheaded, the police said Monday the complaint was found to be fake and that he made the allegations to gain attention.

Superintendent of Police (City) Nipun Agarwal said Dr Arvind Vats Akela has been booked under Section 182 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which pertains to giving false information with the intent to cause a public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person.

Dr Akela, a resident of Lohia Nagar, had said in his complaint he had received death threats for supporting Hindu organisations from a US-based number on September 2. He had also alleged he was sent pictures of severed legs.

The matter was being investigated by the Cyber Cell and officials of the Sihani Gate police station. However, the police said the calls were actually made by a patient of Dr Akela through a virtual number.

On his part, Vats said, “whatever the police are saying is totally wrong.” Vats told The Indian Express, “This person whom they have found and they are saying it is his number, I don’t know him at all. I had just spoken to him for two minutes with a mutual friend.”

Agarwal said, “We found that the call had come from one Anish Mahto, a Bihar resident, who was suffering from asthma. At the end of August, his friend Karan Chauhan had introduced him to the doctor, who took his number. Mahto had called the doctor on September 2 regarding swelling in his legs after which the doctor had prescribed medicines, and also pictures of his swollen feet were sent. We found the matter suspicious, and now it has been found that the doctor did this in order to seek attention.”

Agarwal added the earlier FIR regarding the alleged death threat would be expunged.

First published on: 19-09-2022 at 11:37:26 am
