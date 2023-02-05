In over two months, Ghaziabad court hands death penalty to man for rape and murder of four-year-old girl

A Pocso court in Ghaziabad Saturday sentenced to death a 20-year-old man convicted of abduction, rape, and murder of a four-year-old girl in December last year. The court found the accused, Sonu Gupta, guilty after hearing the case continuously for 48 days.

The girl was reported missing on December 1, 2022, and the next day, the police recovered her body from a forested area in Sahibabad. The postmortem report showed that she was raped and strangled to death.

To nab the accused, the Ghaziabad police formed six teams, checked the footage of around 150 CCTV cameras, and with the help of informers, arrested Gupta after six days. According to the police, they found the blood-stained clothes of the accused which he had worn at the time of the crime. Along with this, hair found on the girl’s body also matched those of the accused. The police had also recovered an entry ticket to the city forest from Gupta, which allegedly proved his presence at the time of the incident.

The Ghaziabad Police had filed the chargesheet in the case within 15 days and the court examined 28 witnesses. Hearing the case for 48 days, the court found the accused guilty on Friday and sentenced him to the death penalty with a fine the next day.