Ghaziabad couple’s murder: Cops scan CCTV footage, question locals but no headway yet

Ghaziabad Police are scanning CCTV footage in connection with the murder of an elderly couple on Diwali night. According to the police, Ashok Jaidka (75) and Madhu Jaidka (73) were found dead in their Patel Nagar house around midnight Thursday.

“We have identified 4-5 people from the vicinity of the victims’ residence. We are hoping the lead will materialise into arrests. Questioning and scanning of CCTV footage is being done for more clues,” said Devpal Tyagi, SHO of Sihani Gate police station.

The police said the couple were the only occupants of the house, while their two daughters resided in Noida and Pune. Post 11 pm on Diwali night, one of the children called up Ashok, who did not respond. The daughters eventually contacted a person who works as a cleaner in the vicinity to check up on the couple and he found them lying in a pool of blood. The victims were declared dead when rushed to a hospital.

Both victims had blunt force injuries on their heads which led to their death, the police said. Since most valuables were not missing, personal rivalry is suspected to be a possible motive, cops said.

“There are no signs of forced entry at the house. It is possible that the wife opened the door for an acquaintance or someone known to them. We are gathering evidence on the people who visited them frequently,” said an official from Sihani Gate police station.

Ashok had a business involving medicines which was halted following a paralysis attack 11 years ago. Bedridden, he later earned a living by means of a model shop situated in Ghaziabad, police said.