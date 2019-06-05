Ghaziabad cops collect Rs 2.3 lakh for colleague’s treatment

A police station in Ghaziabad has raised Rs 2.3 lakh in cash to support the cancer treatment of a police officer. Staff at Sahibabad police station donated parts of their salary to constable Mansur Ahmed to help finance his treatment for blood cancer, which was diagnosed more than a year ago.

A cheque was handed over to Ahmed and his brother at Sahibabad police station on Tuesday in the Circle Officer’s presence.

“He is a very able policeman. He has been discharging his duties very honestly and diligently. Since his diagnosis, his family has been incurring hefty medical expenses. So, we all decided to contribute. We have a staff of almost 200 people, and everyone contributed as much as they could. We hope the money we have collected helps solve his problems,” said Jitendra Kumar Singh, SHO Sahibabad.

The money was entirely raised by Sahibabad police station, including non-police personnel. The contributions ranged from Rs 50 to thousands, all from their salaries.

Originally from Moradabad, Ahmed has served for more than 15 years in the Uttar Pradesh Police. He has been receiving treatment in Delhi’s Sri Ganga Ram Hospital for the past several months. He lives with his family and brother in Ghaziabad. “A policeman’s life is tough, and we must help out when in need. We hope Mansur gets healthy soon and we are looking forward to seeing him at work again,” SHO Singh said.