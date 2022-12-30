Ghaziabad cop booked for ‘raping’ woman, suspended from duty

Ghaziabad Police Thursday booked a sub-inspector for allegedly raping a woman and suspended him from duty.

In a statement, DCP (City) Nipun Agarwal said, “After a woman accused an officer of sexual assault, a case was filed. Action will be taken based on investigation.”

Police announced the suspension on Thursday evening in a statement: “A case has been registered against the sub-inspector… because of which the police department has been tarnished before the public. DCP (Trans Hindon) has issued orders for a departmental inquiry against him, suspending him with immediate effect.”

In her complaint, the woman alleged she first met the accused at a petrol pump. A few days later, he visited her home and when she went to the kitchen to make breakfast, he allegedly drugged her tea and she fell unconscious after drinking it. When she woke up, he allegedly threatened her and said he would spread objectionable pictures of her taken while she was unconscious. After this, he allegedly sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions at her home. The victim also claimed he later promised to marry her, but evaded her. She alleged that when she became pregnant, he forced her to undergo an abortion, adding that he also allegedly threatened her saying no one would listen to her due to his position in the police department.

Police said the FIR was filed under IPC sections 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural offence), 313 (causing miscarriage without consent), 328 (hurt by poison etc), and 506 (criminal intimidation).