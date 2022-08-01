Ghaziabad: Driver of cement truck that crashed into three vehicles, killing 2 men, arrested

A day after two men died and eight were injured after a cement truck allegedly rolled backwards on a slope and crashed into two auto rickshaws and a motorcycle behind it near Naya Bus Adda flyover early Saturday, Ghaziabad Police have arrested the driver.

The accused has been identified as 40-year-old Suresh Kumar, who is presently residing in Dadri Noida, police said.

A team headed by Station House Officer of Kotwali Nagar police station, Amit Kumar Khari, along with two other officials arrested the accused from Haja area in Ghaziabad during a police checking for suspected persons and vehicles, police said.

An FIR under IPC sections 304A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) had been registered against the accused Saturday, police said. The FIR was based on the complaint filed by Sanjay, the father of one of the deceased Sunil, they added.