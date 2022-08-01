August 1, 2022 8:02:22 am
A day after two men died and eight were injured after a cement truck allegedly rolled backwards on a slope and crashed into two auto rickshaws and a motorcycle behind it near Naya Bus Adda flyover early Saturday, Ghaziabad Police have arrested the driver.
The accused has been identified as 40-year-old Suresh Kumar, who is presently residing in Dadri Noida, police said.
A team headed by Station House Officer of Kotwali Nagar police station, Amit Kumar Khari, along with two other officials arrested the accused from Haja area in Ghaziabad during a police checking for suspected persons and vehicles, police said.
An FIR under IPC sections 304A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) had been registered against the accused Saturday, police said. The FIR was based on the complaint filed by Sanjay, the father of one of the deceased Sunil, they added.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Explained: ITR filing deadline about to run out, this what you need to know if you haven’t filed your return yet
Naysayers are wrong, India does have success storiesPremium
Latest News
Ghaziabad: Driver of cement truck that crashed into three vehicles, killing 2 men, arrested
Chennai News Live Updates: IMD predicts thunderstorm, rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry today
Euro 2022 Final: Chloe Kelly’s extra-time goal propel England to 2-1 win over Germany
While You Were Asleep: Boxer Sagar storms into quarters, Ghosal enters last eight in squash, India thump Ghana in hockey, Mayuri finishes 18th in cycling
12 drown across Rajasthan, 5 in Sri Ganganagar alone
Covid-19: Tamil Nadu reports 1,467 new infections, zero fatalities; active cases at 12,671
Man from Tamil Nadu dies in Kerala waterfall due to flash flood caused by rains
Instructions given to stop mining activities in Bharatpur’s Pasopa village: Rajasthan CM Gehlot
24-year old man successfully undergoes hands transplant in Tamil Nadu hospital
243 new Covid cases in Rajasthan, 2 more die
Tamil Nadu: Flood alert on areas along Mettur Dam sounded
Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu presents President’s Colours to Tamil Nadu police