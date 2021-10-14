1 dead, 4 injured after bus falls off flyover in Ghaziabad

One person died and four others were injured after a bus fell from a flyover in Ghaziabad on Wednesday night. According to officials, the private bus was ferrying passengers to Noida when the incident took place. The injured persons are currently being treated in a nearby hospital, police said.

“We received information that a bus has toppled from a flyover at Bhatia Mod. Prima facie, it appears that the bus lost control. There were few passengers in the bus. One person died due to fatal injuries and other have been rushed to the hospital. Further investigation is pending,” said a senior Ghaziabad police official.

According to police, the bus changed lanes while driving on the flyover when it a motorcycle came in the way. The bus tried to manouver out of the way when the driver lost control and hit the railing. Due to the impact, the bus fell from the flyover on to the road.

One of the victims who sustained injuries was a passerby who was hit by a damaged portion of the bus. Police are ascertaining the identities of the injured, said officials. No complaint has been received by Sihani Gate Police in connection with the incident.