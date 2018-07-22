Five-storey building collapses in Ghaziabad, four injured

Ghaziabad building collapse: A five-storey building collapsed on Sunday near Missal Gadi in Ghaziabad. (Source: ANI) Ghaziabad building collapse: A five-storey building collapsed on Sunday near Missal Gadi in Ghaziabad. (Source: ANI)

A five-storey building collapsed on Sunday near Missal Gadi in Ghaziabad, five days after two buildings fell down in Greater Noida’s Shahberi Beri village, claiming nine lives. As per initial reports, four people were injured and teams from the fire department and National Disaster Management Force have been rushed to the spot. Rescue operations are underway.

Several labourers are believed to be trapped under the debris. Ghaziabad police said the four injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital and claimed there have been no casualties till now.

A person being taken to an ambulance after the building collapse in Ghaziabad. (Source: Ghaziabad police) A person being taken to an ambulance after the building collapse in Ghaziabad. (Source: Ghaziabad police)

On July 17, two six-storey buildings in Shahberi village, one of which was under construction, collapsed around 9.15 pm. Prima facie investigation found out that the building layout plans were not approved by the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA), and no application for their approval was submitted. Following the tragic incident, four people out of the 24 named in an FIR have been arrested. Two GNIDA officials were suspended after the collapse

